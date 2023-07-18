Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $251.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.