Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,616,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $231.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $232.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

