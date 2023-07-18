Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

