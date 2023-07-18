Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $910.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $797.94 and a 200-day moving average of $674.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.