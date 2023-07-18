Signaturefd LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.