Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

