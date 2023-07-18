Signaturefd LLC Buys 726 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

AXP stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

