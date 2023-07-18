Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.