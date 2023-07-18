Signaturefd LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,670,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,842,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 397,032 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

