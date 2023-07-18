Signaturefd LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,690,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.