Signaturefd LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

