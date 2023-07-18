Signaturefd LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

