Signaturefd LLC Purchases 11,277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

