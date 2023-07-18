Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $98.10.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
