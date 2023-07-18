Signaturefd LLC Purchases 13,509 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Trading Down 7.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

VZ opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

