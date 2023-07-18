Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

