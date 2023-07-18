Signaturefd LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

TGT opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

