Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $9,533,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

