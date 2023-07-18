Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

