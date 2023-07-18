Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHB stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

