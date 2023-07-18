Signaturefd LLC Sells 518 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 981,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.