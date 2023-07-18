Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.3% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

