Simmons Bank Buys 10,903 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.