Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

