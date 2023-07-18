Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

