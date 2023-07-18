Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.08 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.