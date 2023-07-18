Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

