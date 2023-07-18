SNS Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,764 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Down 7.5 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

