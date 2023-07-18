SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.