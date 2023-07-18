SNS Financial Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.