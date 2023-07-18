SNS Financial Group LLC Has $341,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

