SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

