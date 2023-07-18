SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 618 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

