SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

