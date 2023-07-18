SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA opened at $345.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.