SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $181.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

