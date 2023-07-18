Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. Standex International has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $147.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.90.

Insider Activity at Standex International

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,204 shares of company stock worth $3,113,120 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Standex International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

