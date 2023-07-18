State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after acquiring an additional 943,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

