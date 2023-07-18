State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.99 and its 200 day moving average is $286.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

