State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.34.

Shares of DHI opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

