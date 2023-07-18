State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

