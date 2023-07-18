State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE D opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

