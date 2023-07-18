State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

FDS stock opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $409.06.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

