State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,544.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,498.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,496.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

