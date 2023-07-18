State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

