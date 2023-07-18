State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

