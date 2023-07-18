State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

