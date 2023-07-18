State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.79 and a 1 year high of $199.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

