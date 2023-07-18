Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.47 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $99.25 million and $3.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,043.19 or 0.99972717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02512801 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,268,357.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

