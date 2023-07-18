Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.85 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $81.43 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00305678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.67 or 0.00790869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00555016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00119796 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,132,228 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

